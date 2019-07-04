We’re looking for the most festive dressers in the G2C!

Doing the G2C cycle race with a friend? Or maybe you’re supporting someone who is?

Take a photo break at the Grocott’s Mail water table dressed in your Festival finery and you could win a meal voucher at Saint’s restaurant in High Street: Race day, Sunday 7 July, is the last day of the National Arts Festival and if you’re the two vibiest and most festively dressed pair of cyclists or supporters, you could each win a R150 voucher for a meal at Saints in High Street. There are four vouchers for two pairs of cyclists or supporters who we judge the most colourfully and/or creatively dressed and who have their photos taken at our water table on Sunday.

Every year on or around the second Sunday of July, the Grocott’s Mail team gets up at a ridiculously early hour, picks up ice, water, cups and energy drink and drives 15km along the Southwell road – the dirt track that connects Grahamstown with the sea via Woest Hill.

There we offer refreshments, encouragement and a generally good vibe to cyclists doing the G2C cycle race, enjoy meeting those who want to stop and chat (or just rest) and have a noisily good time.

This Sunday, 7 July 2019, the G2C cycle race from Makhanda to Port Alfred sets off at 8.30am from the Industrial area, with the four-and-a-half cut-off at 1pm.

The 58km mountain-biking route takes cyclists up Mountain Drive and down the other side on to the undulating gravel Southwell road to Rosehill Mall in Port Alfred. Challenging climbs and fast downhill sections make the G2C a worthy challenge and mountain bikers from all over the Eastern Cape are expected in the field. Last year Jason Meaton won the men’s race in 1:49:22. The women’s winner was Shannon Kirkhoff in 02:08:24.

Look out for the blue-and-white Grocott’s Mail banners at the first water table in the race, 15km from the start. Stop (carefully!) to have your photo taken with friends or family for our online gallery. And of course, if you’re part of a pair of cyclists or spectators dressed in your Festival best, stand the chance to enjoy a meal at Saints Bistro in High Street.