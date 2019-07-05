Festival Food Specials

Compiled by NANGAMSO MYOLI

Handmade Coffees

This coffee shop is located at the Old Goal, opposite the Albany Museum on Somerset St. On the last weekend of the National Arts Festival they are offering freshly made soup, quiches, handmade toast with different toppings, toasted croissants, chocolate croissants, toasted bagels and breakfast smoothies. All this can be enjoyed with free WIFI next to a fireplace. The shop will be open from 08:00 – 17:00 on 5 – 7 July 2019.

Haricots Deli and Bistro

This French inspired restaurant on upper New St is offering the famous Harvest Table which consists of warm vegetables, salads, roasted chicken, roasted lamb and artisan bread every day from 12:00 – 16:00 for R50 per person.

Major Frasers Craft Bar and Eatery Pop-up

The restaurant is running a pop-up restaurant that is located at the Prince Alice Hall (Opposite Spar). They will serve sandwiches, soups, craft beer, gin and tonic and coffee as well. The pop-up will be operating from 09:00 – 21:00 on the weekend.

Revelations Coffee Shop

Revelations Coffee shop in Peppergrove Mall, is offering a special breakfast at R45 each day. On Friday, 5 July festival goers can pop in for a toasted wrap with a smoothie or cappuccino for R46 between 14:00 – 17:00. The coffee shop is also offering a 2 for 1 burger special on Friday after 17:00. Saturday, 6 July the 2 for 1 burger special will be available from 14:00pm. Sunday, 7 July the toasted wrap special is available for R46 the whole day.

Red Café

This charming café on upper High St is offering light lunches, kudu hotpots and curries with vegan options. Prices start at R40 and trading hours are from 08:00 – 23:00.