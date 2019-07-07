Peach, Smith take G2C 2019

Just under 300 cyclists greeted a snow-kissed 36km/h headwind at the start of the G2G Cycle Race in Makhanda (Grahamstown) early on Sunday 7 July.
The mountain bike race starts at BUCO in the Industrial Area, crosses the N2 and takes cyclists via Waainek on to Mountain Drive for the climb up to Dassie Krans, past Mountain Drive Manor and via the Toposcope continuing eastwards down the hill.
Fortunately, once the field turned the corner off Mountain Drive and on to Woest Hill and the Southwell road that leads to Port Alfred, the wind was behind them, contributing to an impressive overall winning time.
Both overall winners are subveterans (30-39). Last year’s men’s runner-up Jason Peach reprised his 2017 victory, taking top spot in 1:41:02, taking a healthy eight minutes off last year’s winning time for the 58km event. Lauren Smith was the first woman home in 02:09:37 , followed four minutes later by Junior Hannah Oelofsen and Senior Tegan van der Merwe in third.
This year’s Men’s runner-up was Brad Gouveris with Cobus Gouws third.
In the special E-bike category, which set off first, Eugene Kemp (1:47:48) and Karen Kemp (01:54:43) were Men’s and Women’s winners respectively.
Many participants praised the organisers for a well-run event and ambulance staff were relieved to have an uneventful day. The cool weather (some would have said icy) meant dehydration and heat exhaustion weren’t an issue. The technical Toposcope descent, always a bit of a challenge, and the steep, twisty descent down Woest Hill this year remained incident-free.
Past three years’ top-three results
2019 – Jason Peach: 1:41:02 and Lauren Smith: 02:09:37
2018 – Jason Meaton: 01:49:22 1 31.82 and Shannon Kirkoff 2:08:24
2017 – Jason Peach 01:47:25 and Tracy Campbell 02:05:25
Overall winners in 2019
Mens – 1st Jason Peach
2nd Brad Gouveris
3rd Cobus Gouws
Ladies – 1st Lauren Smith
2nd Hannah Oelofsen
3rd Tegan van der Merwe
1st Junior Male – Alister Connet
2nd Junior Male – Thomas Askew
3rd Junior Male – Callum McGregor
1st Junior Female – Hannah Oelofsen
2nd Junior Female – Simone Schoonbee
1st Senior Male – Brad Gouveris
2nd Senior Male – Jonothan Benjamin
3rd Senior Male – Josh Hancocks
1st Senior Female – Tegan van der Merwe
2nd Senior Female – Tracey Gaze
3rd Senior Female – Rouxle Horn
1st Sub-vets Male – Jason Peach
2nd Sub-vets Male – Cobus Gouws
3rd Sub-vets Male – Hein Lategan
1st Sub-vets Female – Lauren Smith
2nd Sub-vets Female – Roxy von Gordon
3rd Sub-vets Female – Adri Sonnekus
1st Vets Male – Pieter Lategan
2nd Vets Male – Eugene van Rooyen
3rd Vets Male – Gerhard Oodendaal
1st Vets Female – Jolandi Botha
2nd Vets Female – Cecelia Oelofsen
3rd Vets Female – Maggie van Rooyen
1st Masters Male – Craig Dickson
2nd Masters Male – Wayne Krenski
3rd Masters Male – Ken Watson
1st Masters Female – Louise Greyling
2nd Masters Female – Annemarie Fouche
3rd Masters Female – Denise McClean
1st Grand Masters Male – Ian Walland
2nd Grand Masters Male – John Exley
3rd Grand Masters Male – Collin Flatau
1st Grand Masters Female – Sandy Thompson
2nd Grand Masters Female – Linda Smith
Full results available on http://www.mountainevents.co.za/results