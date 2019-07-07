Peach, Smith take G2C 2019

Just under 300 cyclists greeted a snow-kissed 36km/h headwind at the start of the G2G Cycle Race in Makhanda (Grahamstown) early on Sunday 7 July.

The mountain bike race starts at BUCO in the Industrial Area, crosses the N2 and takes cyclists via Waainek on to Mountain Drive for the climb up to Dassie Krans, past Mountain Drive Manor and via the Toposcope continuing eastwards down the hill.

Fortunately, once the field turned the corner off Mountain Drive and on to Woest Hill and the Southwell road that leads to Port Alfred, the wind was behind them, contributing to an impressive overall winning time.

Both overall winners are subveterans (30-39). Last year’s men’s runner-up Jason Peach reprised his 2017 victory, taking top spot in 1:41:02, taking a healthy eight minutes off last year’s winning time for the 58km event. Lauren Smith was the first woman home in 02:09:37 , followed four minutes later by Junior Hannah Oelofsen and Senior Tegan van der Merwe in third.

This year’s Men’s runner-up was Brad Gouveris with Cobus Gouws third.

In the special E-bike category, which set off first, Eugene Kemp (1:47:48) and Karen Kemp (01:54:43) were Men’s and Women’s winners respectively.

Many participants praised the organisers for a well-run event and ambulance staff were relieved to have an uneventful day. The cool weather (some would have said icy) meant dehydration and heat exhaustion weren’t an issue. The technical Toposcope descent, always a bit of a challenge, and the steep, twisty descent down Woest Hill this year remained incident-free.

Past three years’ top-three results 2019 – Jason Peach: 1:41:02 and Lauren Smith: 02:09:37

2018 – Jason Meaton: 01:49:22 1 31.82 and Shannon Kirkoff 2:08:24

2017 – Jason Peach 01:47:25 and Tracy Campbell 02:05:25

Overall winners in 2019

Mens – 1st Jason Peach

2nd Brad Gouveris

3rd Cobus Gouws

Ladies – 1st Lauren Smith

2nd Hannah Oelofsen

3rd Tegan van der Merwe

1st Junior Male – Alister Connet

2nd Junior Male – Thomas Askew

3rd Junior Male – Callum McGregor

1st Junior Female – Hannah Oelofsen

2nd Junior Female – Simone Schoonbee

1st Senior Male – Brad Gouveris

2nd Senior Male – Jonothan Benjamin

3rd Senior Male – Josh Hancocks

1st Senior Female – Tegan van der Merwe

2nd Senior Female – Tracey Gaze

3rd Senior Female – Rouxle Horn

1st Sub-vets Male – Jason Peach

2nd Sub-vets Male – Cobus Gouws

3rd Sub-vets Male – Hein Lategan

1st Sub-vets Female – Lauren Smith

2nd Sub-vets Female – Roxy von Gordon

3rd Sub-vets Female – Adri Sonnekus

1st Vets Male – Pieter Lategan

2nd Vets Male – Eugene van Rooyen

3rd Vets Male – Gerhard Oodendaal

1st Vets Female – Jolandi Botha

2nd Vets Female – Cecelia Oelofsen

3rd Vets Female – Maggie van Rooyen

1st Masters Male – Craig Dickson

2nd Masters Male – Wayne Krenski

3rd Masters Male – Ken Watson

1st Masters Female – Louise Greyling

2nd Masters Female – Annemarie Fouche

3rd Masters Female – Denise McClean

1st Grand Masters Male – Ian Walland

2nd Grand Masters Male – John Exley

3rd Grand Masters Male – Collin Flatau

1st Grand Masters Female – Sandy Thompson

2nd Grand Masters Female – Linda Smith

Full results available on http://www.mountainevents.co.za/results