Rhodes Enactus sources funding for community upliftment

Enactus, Rhodes University exists as branch of an international students’ organisation dedicated towards igniting business innovation, to spark social entrepreneurship – through collaboration with students, academics, and business leaders/institutions. Of the 4 projects that they have as a society, two have been funded by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture: the Liviwe pop-up cinema and Imbali donkey tours.

Liviwe pop-up cinema

Liviwe pop-up cinema was founded on the identification of a lack of adequate distribution channels and exhibitions of locally produced, quality films; existing to educate, entertain, inform and connect those residing within the borders of the Sarah Baartman District – encompassing 7 municipalities, with an estimate of 20 schools per municipality. South Africa prides its existence in its rich history of storytelling. Stemming from cultural narration, towards pivotal events that benchmarked spaces, existing as tourist destinations today. The social enterprise focuses on exposing disadvantaged residents to a broader consciousness of thought, thus instilling impact change. The beneficiaries of the project are two locally established storytellers, Liyabona Landu and Viwe Nongcawula. The cinema launched its first screening at Seven Fountains (30 km outside of Grahamstown) – impacting approximately 70 residents. Further screenings were implemented, to host a greater impact.

Imbali donkey tours

Imbali donkey cart tours aimed to operate a comfortable, and restful donkey cart tour, while providing commentary on the history, heritage and culture of Makhanda (Grahamstown) and its surroundings. Tours launched on day 4 of the National Arts Festival (NAF). The project beneficiaries are Malibongwe Donteli and Banele Phatsha –two young local donkey owners with cart drivers.

Approval was met through the Makhanda SPCA, Traffic department – with advice and guidance

sought with those qualified in animal husbandry. The launch took place at Fiddlers Green with the first donkey cart ride in full swing with the Enactus team. Amongst some of those in attendance were the NYDA PE branch manager Mr Siyabulela Zondani, Sifiso Mlimi, RU Enactus Faculty Advisor Dr Nosiphiwe Ngqwala, SPCA specialist Mr Stanely Adams And traffic department officials, to officiate the initial ride.