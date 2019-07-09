SARS addresses eFiling glitches

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has assured the public it is attending to certain glitches taxpayers are experiencing when using eFiling.

“This occurs when they save their income tax return and immediately re-open the return and press the tax calculates button before the form has fully rendered. The problem is aggravated when taxpayers click multiple times as they try to view their return,” SARS said in a statement.

The revenue collector said it will be putting in a fix where all the buttons, including the calculate button, will be greyed while the form is still loading. SARS will also limit the clicks on each button to once.

SARS thanked the early eFilers for flagging the frustration and apologised for the inconvenience.

“We are encouraged by the positive uptake in the number tax returns submitted via eFiling this year. After two days of eFiling, SARS has already received over half a million individuals who have logged on, of whom 297 488 requested their return and 188 140 filed.

“SARS is thrilled at the uptake of the digital channels and is working hard to make the experience even simpler.”

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter opened the 2019 tax season on Monday.

From 1 July until 1 December 2019, eFiling taxpayers can submit returns online and on the SARS MobiApp. Walk-in taxpayers will be able to file returns from 1 August 2019 until 31 October 2019. – SAnews.gov.za