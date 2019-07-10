SAHRC to investigate landfill site

Previously Grocott’s Mail reported on Makana’s challenges with managing the municipal landfill site. The mismanagement of the site has led to burning for weeks at a time, and toxic smoke fumigating the town. After a letter submitted to the DEDEAT by the Grahamstown Residents Association, the weekend of 22 June, residents took matters more into their own hands and filed an upwards of 30 (and growing) individual complaints to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

SAHRC Provincial Manager, Abongile Sipondo, confirmed to Grocott’s Mail on Tuesday 2 July that the Commission had received the complaints. “We have since received a number of complaints and opened a file and following our complaints handling processes.”, he said.

This week, residents received confirmation letters from the Commission outlining that a formal complaint had been made against Makana Municipality and that the SAHRC would be consolidating all similar complaints and investigating accordingly.