Urgent meeting after body found in Victoria Street

UPDATE AT 5pm Wednesday 10 July:

UPDATE FROM THE MAYOR – POST-MORTEM WILL CONFIRM CAUSE OF DEATH

Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa this afternoon met with a top police delegation to discuss community concerns following the discovery of a woman’s body in Victoria Street this morning, Wednesday 10 July.

Mpahlwa, acting commanders of Joza and Grahamstown stations Colonel Pika and Lieutenant-Colonel Monray Nel, and the head of Vispol in Grahamstown Colonel Martins Memani met in the Mayor’s office this afternoon. Also in attendance were councillors Luyanda Sakata (Ward 10) and Ramie Xonxa.

“We urge the public not to speculate on the cause of death. A post-mortem on the body will be conducted and the outcome should be available tomorrow,” Mpahlwa told Grocott’s Mail.

Police and councillors will be available to answer questions at a community meeting tomorrow (Thursday 11 July) at 4pm in BB Zondani Hall.

In addition, the municipal electrician has been tasked with urgently attending to the high-mast lights in the area to ensure these are functional. Mpahlwa said these should be operational by the end of the week.

Allow police to do their work, Mayor urges

The police and the municipality are locked in an urgent meeting about packs of dogs terrorising pedestrians. This comes after the body of a woman was found in Victoria Street this morning, Wednesday 10 July, shortly after sunrise. Residents believe she was attacked by stray dogs.

The horrifying discovery was made around 7am today by a woman walking to work. She alerted residents in the area, who called for an ambulance. When Grocott’s Mail arrived just before 9am, police forensic services were there, along with local councillor Luyanda Sakata.

Shocked residents spoke to Grocott’s Mail.

“It’s the second time for this to happen here,” Thembinkosi Sankobe said. “Last time it was just across the road there,” he said, pointing a little way up the road, opposite where the woman’s body still lay. “That time also it was dogs.” Police had not yet confirmed to Grocott’s Mail the cause of death in that previous incident by the time of publishing.

He also said the area was dangerous because a mast light meant to illuminate the area had been inoperational for several months.

“We’ve told the councillor, but nothing has been done,” he said.

Musa Tshabalala said his family was traumatised.

“I was taking my kids to school when they came and told us about this,” he said.

The body lay in a small patch of open ground between houses. Residents said they hadn’t heard or seen anything unusual. The police have not confirmed that the victim was mauled to death by dogs.

Ward 10 councillor Luyanda Sakata said he’d called a meeting with residents earlier this year, where they’d been addressed by the SPCA as well as Makana’s Parks Department.

“We told residents they should not have more than two dogs and they must close their yards properly so the dogs stay inside,” Sakata said. “Thando [Dlalani, from the Makana Parks Department] said any stray dogs would be caught and taken to the SPCA.”

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender did not confirm the suspected cause of the woman’s death, and said an inquest for investigation had been opened. In addition, senior police would this afternoon meet with a municipal delegation led by the Mayor to urgently address the problem of stray dogs in the city.

Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa visited the scene this morning. He was briefed by the police and councillors.

“This is sad and shocking,” Mpahlwa said. “I urge the community to allow the police to do their work in solving this.”