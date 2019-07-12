Seven arrests during safe National Arts Festival

Seven people were arrested during the National Arts Festival, Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commander, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, said in a statement.

“Ensuring that the citizens and visitors to our beautiful province are and feel safe is one of the key priorities of the SAPS. Sufficient members were deployed and tasked to do crime prevention and visibility operations in and around Makhanda to ensure the general safety of all those visiting the town [during the National Arts Festival].

During the 11-day event, Ntshinga said, seven suspects were arrested for charges ranging from possession of stolen vehicle (2), theft (1), driving under the influence of liquor (3) and possession of drugs (1). Police had also confiscated the following items:

* 64 x knives

* 1 x toy gun

* 24 dagga bompies

* 10 fake CDs.

“Various liquor outlets were visited and closing times were strictly monitored by the police,” Ntshinga said. “All the suspects have appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court and the cases will continue.

“We would like to thank the members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) for going an extra mile in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the community and all visitors to the Grahamstown Arts Festival. All the members deployed to police the festival conducted themselves with dignity and in a befitting manner which is consummate to their responsibility as law enforcement agents,” said Ntshinga.