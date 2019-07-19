Winter Knights collection points announced

Grahamstown Round Table 11 launched their Winter Knights collection campaign on Thursday 18 July 2019 which will run for the duration of ‘Mandela Month’ until 18 August.

Winter Knights is a national alliance project of Round Table Southern Africa (RTSA) where Round Tables from across the country collect second-hand clothing, blankets, and non-perishable foods for people most affected by the cold of winter.

The first event for Grahamstown Round Table 11 (RT11) will be held on Friday 19 July starting at 5.30pm where they will be picketing on New Street to raise public awareness and support for the campaign.

RT11 members can be found outside the Rat & Parrot Restaurant who have been long-time supporters of RT11 and the Winter Knights project. Manager of the Rat & Parrot, Dudu Nyakotyo, also a member of RT11 and the Public Relations Officer for the service organisation, expressed his enthusiasm for the project and noted the positive impact he has seen; “It is heart-warming to know that people experience a real benefit from the work we do collecting clothing and blankets.” He urged people in the Makhanda community to reach into their cupboards and find old clothing, shoes, and blankets that are no longer in use and to drop them off at one of the designated ‘Collection Points’ across the city. “Just ten minutes of clearing out your cupboard for any clothing you have not worn in six months can bring comfort and warmth to children, families, and the elderly.”

Project Convenor and Chairman for Grahamstown Round Table 11, Greg Wilmot, announced the first batch of Collection Points where community members can deliver items for donation. “We have secured six initial Collection Points across the city to maximise our effort and impact.” He added; “The support of local businesses and the community at large have been crucial to the success of this project in the past and we are hoping to have an even greater impact with this year’s drive.”

The first six Collection Points are located at the following venues:

Frontier Brokers – Somerset Street

IT Solutions – African Street

Beer Properties – New Street

Graeme College – Templeton Drive

Sirenskyscraper Dance Studio – Rautenbach Road

Just Property – Peppergrove Mall

Wilmot noted that he hopes to secure more Collection Points as the collection campaign gains momentum.

Should you have any questions and need further information, please do not hesitate to contact the Rt11 Chairman and Project Convenor at: greg@wilmotpsychology.co.za or 0722641452

Please visit the Grahamstown Round Table 11 Facebook Page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/Grahamstown-Round-Table-No11-570751109768472/6228