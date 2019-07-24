Strong winds take down power lines

By GEMMA RITCHIE

Makhanda (Grahamstown) is without power for a third time in the last two weeks.

Heavy winds on Tuesday and Wednesday blew down power lines on Mountain Drive causing outages on Hill 60, Industrial Area and Stones Hill, the Makana municipality said.

Last Monday, much of the town was without power after a transformer caught fire but power was quickly restored and the fire put out.

Over the weekend, the transformer was repaired – resulting in sporadic power outages as technicians worked on the transformer.