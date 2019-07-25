Silent Protest 2019 focus on healing

The Silent Protest against rape and sexual violence will this year not include a march in the city’s streets.

The annual Silent Protest at Rhodes University is the biggest protest against rape and sexual violence in South Africa, with participant numbers growing each year.

“The main purpose of the protest is to create a dialogue and break the silence around gender-based sexual violence in our society, where one in three womxn and one in six mxn will be sexually violated,” said the University’s Equity and Institutional Culture media officer Katlego Gabashane. “This has been a programme where Rhodes students can come together and stand in solidarity.”

Student society GenACT and the Equity and Institutional Culture Office had decided to change the programme for this year, Gabashane said.

“There will be no shirts provided for individuals participating in the opening demonstration this year; however, if you do have one then please feel free to use it during the programme.”

Additionally, there would be no march, Gabashane said.

“Feedback from the previous experience has informed the organisers of the unintended secondary trauma triggered by the activity. The protest is meant to assist in the healing process for the survivors and it is for this reason that they have removed the march.”

The theme for 2019 is “Reclaiming our Dignity” and the focus will be on the healing, the inner strength and resilience developed through the healing process, celebrating gender diversity and solidarity.