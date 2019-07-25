Silent Protest 2019 focus on healing

The Silent Protest against rape and sexual violence will this year not include a march in the city’s streets.
The annual Silent Protest at Rhodes University is the biggest protest against rape and sexual violence in South Africa, with participant numbers growing each year.
“The main purpose of the protest is to create a dialogue and break the silence around gender-based sexual violence in our society, where one in three womxn and one in six mxn will be sexually violated,” said the University’s Equity and Institutional Culture media officer Katlego Gabashane. “This has been a programme where Rhodes students can come together and stand in solidarity.”
Student society GenACT and the Equity and Institutional Culture Office had decided to change the programme for this year, Gabashane said.
“There will be no shirts provided for individuals participating in the opening demonstration this year; however, if you do have one then please feel free to use it during the programme.”
Additionally, there would be no march, Gabashane said.
“Feedback from the previous experience has informed the organisers of the unintended secondary trauma triggered by the activity. The protest is meant to assist in the healing process for the survivors and it is for this reason that they have removed the march.”
The theme for 2019 is “Reclaiming our Dignity” and the focus will be on the healing, the inner strength and resilience developed through the healing process, celebrating gender diversity and solidarity.
PROGRAMME
6 August 2019
Opening Demonstration
Venue: Kaif
Time: 12.30pm-2.30pm
This will be a two hour “tapping” session for everyone who is willing to participate.
Debunking Deviance dialogue
Venue: Eden Grove Red
Time: 7pm-8.30pm
Speaker: Dr Lindsay Kelland
Snacks and drinks will be provided
7 August 2019
Schools Outreach Talks
GenACT members will be giving a presentation on consent, gender discrimination and
homophobia in schools around Makhanda.
Celebrating Gender Diversity panel discussion
Venue: Psychology Major
Time: 7pm-8.30pm
Speakers: A panel of gender activists
Facilitator: Keri Perumal
Snacks and drinks will be provided
8 August 2019
“Poster Making Event”
Venue: Fine Art Department
Time: 9am-4pm
This is an all-day event where students can walk in when and are free to express themselves through art.
Snacks and drinks provided
Healing and Reclaiming Dignity event
Venue: Great Hall
Time: 7pm-8.30pm
This event will be an open mic where students and staff can express themselves and tell their stories through song, poetry or however else they desire.