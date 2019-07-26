Countdown to GBS mountain run

New relay event for the GBS Half Marathon PLUS online entries open

It’s exactly one month to go before the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon on 24 August! Online entries are now open on the ROAG website (www.roag.co.za), and organisers, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset are putting final details in place.

A new event this year will the the Dassie Dash Team Challenge – a 4 x 2.4 relay race designed specifically for younger runners and business, family or friendship teams. Organiser Tim Dold said, “With the age restriction for the half marathon being 16, we found that there were plenty of younger runners who wanted to enjoy a day out, and so we’ve designed the Dassie Dash with safety for children in mind. At the same time, we thought it would be a fun event for local business teams who can make up teams of four and challenge their associates and competitors to do the Dash.” The Dassie Dash will take place on the Graeme College campus, starting half an hour after the main event (8.30am). Entry will be R200 for a team of 4 or R50 per person if someone wants to run as an individual.

Dash the Mountain Drive Dassie has made an appearance as the half marathon’s mascot. Created by talented local artist Tori Stowe especially for the event, Dash will be making all future announcements about the marathon. Dold said, “We felt that a dassie would an ideal mascot given that they are plentiful up on Mountain Drive. And so Dash was born!”

Details about the half marathon can be found on the event’s website (www.mountaindrivehalf.co.za) or Facebook page.