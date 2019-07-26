Enactus RU takes 3rd place during national competition

Enactus Rhodes University takes 3rd place in the 2019 Enactus National Competition, held at the Sandton Convention Centre. The riveting competition took place 8-9 July, with a total of 18 competing university teams. Teams came from the various parts of South Africa to take part in an entrepreneurial competition aimed towards community upliftment through social entrepreneurship. Enactus RU set the bar high with an attitude epitomising winners and its accompanying confidence, led by faculty advisor Dr Nosiphiwe Ngqwala. Being one of the smallest institutions of higher learning in South Africa, they set out to redefine the phrase “quality over quantity”.

The journey began with a qualifying round at regional level, and team qualifying into the top 18 teams, out of 26 recognised institutions nationally. The team further went on to qualify for the ideation league challenge, along with 7 other teams.

Two projects were represented by the team at the national competition. The first project, Liviwe Pop Up Cinema was founded upon identifying a lack of adequate distribution channels and exhibitions of locally-produced, quality films. Therefore, the social enterprise focuses on exposing disadvantaged residents to a broader consciousness of thought, to help instil impact change.

Secondly, the team also launched a sneaker cleaning project, called ShuCliniq. The project aimed to raise capital through cleaning sneakers at a pop-up stand; using a waterless, quick-drying cleaning spray – an initiative encompassing deep relevance in the midst of the water crisis faced by Makhanda residents.

“Give assistance, not advice in a crisis”, are words echoed by Enactus RU Alumni. The journey from implementation towards launch could not have been as smooth as it was without the undying contributions from people who once walked in the worn-out shoes of the passionate team of Enactus RU.

The national recognition of the team’s effort puts relevance into the time dedicated by this group of students. They further journey to uplift community members by making them beneficiaries of all projects and allowing them to step into the titles of entrepreneurs. A special appreciation goes to our Faculty Advisor, Dr Nosiphiwe Ngqwala. Her belief, resilience and courage kept us moving forward.

The team would like to thank their Business Advisory Board Shafeek Sha, Tshidi Mohapeloa, Lowel

Scarr, Maso Nduna, Jay Pillay, and Sifiso Mlimi for their unwavering support.