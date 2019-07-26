Top karatekas on show at Fish River champs

United Shotokan-Ryu National Team Members, Lutho Singata, Thanduxolo Royi and Brent Smith have all confirmed their participation in the Second Round of the 2019 Sunshine Coast Karate Open Championships (SCKO) at the Fish River Resort on Saturday 27 July. The event is convened by United Shotokan-Ryu and East Cape Shotokan-Ryu. The First Round of the Championship was held at the Boardwalk Hotel on 4 May. This is the thirteenth consecutive year that the Resort will play host to a top-class karate event.

An estimated 15 karate dojos from around the Province, representing the karate styles of Shotokan-Ryu, Goju-Ryu and Shorin-Ryu will contest this year’s Championship and the coveted overall first place trophy of a Japanese Katana Sword. After the First Round of the Championship, hosts, East Cape Shotokan-Ryu (Port Alfred and Grahamstown/Makhanda) currently hold a comfortable lead over second placed Joza Karate Club (Grahamstown/Makhanda). Athletes of all ages will compete in individual kata (forms) and kumite (fighting) in categories catering for novice, intermediate and elite levels.

Singata, Royi and Smith who competed at last month’s WUKF World Championship in Slovakia have all confirmed their participation in the Senior Men’s Open Kata and Kumite Categories. Royi is currently in top form, having won the bronze medal in the U65kg Men’s Kumite Category at the WUKF World Championships. He can however expect tough competition from a number of contenders, including Singata who was a bronze medallist at the 2018 WUKF World Championships.

Royi and Singata are the only two South African’s to ever medal in senior men’s kumite at the WUKF World Championship. In the Senior Ladies Open Kata and Kumite Categories, a number of competitors are expected to be in contention for the top places. This year, the overall winners of the Senior Men’s and Ladies Open Categories will each receive a cash prize. As a further incentive for elite athletes, the Championship will be used as trials in order to select a United Shotokan-Ryu Team to compete at the 2019 WUKF World Championships.

The Fish River Resort will provide a unique, luxurious and atmospheric setting for the Championship on

the scenic Sunshine Coast of the Eastern Cape. The Championship venue will comprise four competition arenas, each enhanced by overhead lighting, computerised scoring systems and comfortable ring-side seating for spectators. In addition, the championship experience will provide the opportunity for participants, officials, families and supporters of karate to enjoy an unforgettable break at the Fish River Resort.

The venue opens its doors to the public at 07:15 with the first categories commencing at 8:30am. The

Championship is expected to conclude by late afternoon. The Senior Men’s Open Categories are estimated to start at 9:15 with the Senior Ladies Open Categories being held later in the day. The entry fee for spectators is R50 for adults and R30 for children and scholars.

For further championship enquiries, Grapentin may be contacted at garyg@geenet.co.za.

For accommodation enquiries at the Fish River Resort please contact the front desk on 040 676 1101

or email reservations@fishriverresort.co.za.