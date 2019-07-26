Working on Fire battle 12 fires in one week

A total of 53 fires have been recorded in the Eastern Cape since the start of this year’s fire season on 1 June – 24 of them in June alone, burning an estimated 1990.5 hectares of veld and forest. This update comers from the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries’ Working on Fire programme.

“Matatiele, Cata, Hogsback and Ongeluksnek are among the teams that have been very busy assisting different partners in suppressing these fires,” said WoF Communication Officer Nthabiseng Mokone.

During the past week, 12 fires were recorded, with one still under way at Thomas River.

A serious fire at Mnyameni plantation had kept WoF’s Cata and Hogsback units and aerial resources busy for almost two days, Mokone said.