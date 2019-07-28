Celebrating ABCD assets with Raphael

On Wednesday 5 December, Raphael Centre held an Asset Based Community driven Development (ABCD) mini festival at Noluthando Hall. The purpose of the event was to uplift the skills of Makhanda residents and it was directed by Nomaxabiso Fani. ABCD is a project that the centre runs throughout the year, helping with training for certain skills. Among the speakers was Bernie Dolly from Ikhala Trust, an organisation from Nelson Mandela Bay, supporting community led initiatives in the Eastern Cape by building relationships, enhancing capacity and facilitating access to funds. Photo: Azlan Makalima