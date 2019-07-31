Graeme triumph in Port Rex fixture

In extremely cold conditions the school fixture between Graeme College and Port Rex started with two hockey matches on Friday 19 July. The Graeme u15A side managed a 4-0 win but the 1st XI struggled to find any rhythm in the cold conditions. They managed to score early, but didn’t look convincing for most of the game and the score ended as a 1-0 win for Graeme.

The rugby sides had even worse conditions to deal with on Saturday morning. With all the Junior School games cancelled in PE due to field conditions, it was left to the Senior sides to battle the weather in a bitterly cold Grahamstown. The u14A side had a very convincing 55-0 win despite poor handling conditions, while the u15A side struggled to fn their usual rhythm in the early morning. They did battle hard and earned a respectable 15-0 win. The u15B, u16A, u16B, 3rds and 2nds all earned good victories setting up a the final fixture of the day, with the visitors hoping to pull back a victory.

The Port Rex 1st XV started well and held the majority of the possession for the first 10 minutes, however the Graeme College defensive line stood strong. Once the Graeme team got their hands on the ball, their attacking prowess was too much to handle for the visitors. They scored seven tries in the first half to lead 43-0 at the break.

After a downpour at halftime, the Graeme team continued to show good attacking skills in testing conditions and scored another six tries in the second half. Port Rex never gave up and managed two tries of their own. Graeme won 73-12. It was a good day for Graeme as they managed to win eight of the nine matches played on the day.

Summary of Results

Hockey

u15a vs Port Rex u16A won 4-0

1st XI won 1-0

Rugby

u14B lost 17-12

u14A won 55-0

u15B won 39-7

u15A won 15-0

u16B won 20-12

u16A won 46-12

3rds won 27-0

2nd won 32-3

1st won 75-12