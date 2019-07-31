Premier, MEC meet with cannabis industry

Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Mabuyane, Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC, Nomakhosana Meth are meeting in East London this week with stakeholders and individuals working in the cannabis industry to find ways to develop the cannabis industry for the province.

In a statement, the Premier’s office said discussions at this two-day meeting would include presentations by groups that have been working on cannabis from associations, provincial government, license application process, requirements and time frame for production, Cannabis market analysis and its economic impact.

Mabuyane is set to deliver the keynote address on the first day of the meeting and l unpack the provincial government’s vision for growing cannabis as a medicinal and economic product.