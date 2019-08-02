Scifest presents Expo for Young Scientists Regional Final

Organisers of South Africa’s National Science Festival, Scifest Africa, that brought you a science journey of a lifetime earlier this year, are at it again to bring the Makhanda (Grahamstown) Regional final of South Africa’s leading Expo for Young Scientists.

The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Makhanda Regional Final, which is sponsored by Eskom, Rhodes University and local businesses, will be taking place on Saturday, 3 August at Rhodes University in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

The Expo aims to inspire and develop a deep understanding of young scientists to be able to identify a problem, analyse information and find solutions and ways to communicate their findings. The learners are afforded an opportunity to enter a project to exhibit their own scientific investigation, with the best projects participating at the International Science Fair in Pretoria in late September, as well as the opportunity to represent South Africa at other international science fairs abroad.

Educators are invited to attend the Educators Academy, scheduled for midday on the day, where they will receive more information about the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists and how to successfully mentor learners and claim professional development points with the South African Council for Educators (SACE).

For more information, contact the Scifest Africa offices at 046 603 1106 or visit http://www.scifest.org.za/ news.php?nid=238.