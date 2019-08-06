Free karate classes for girls and women this month

In celebrating Women’s Month, Grocott’s Mail, East Cape Shotokan-Ryu, Rhodes University Shotokan Karate Club and Joza Karate Club have once again teamed-up to offer free karate lessons for girls (7 years and older) and women. The classes will be supplemented by a number of articles in Grocott’s Mail highlighting the benefits of the practice of karate-do for both girls and women, as well as featuring local female karate practitioners.

The free classes will run throughout the month of August. In Grahamstown, classes will be offered at the Hangar on Campus at Rhodes University, ECSR’s Hill St Dojo and the Joza Indoor Sports Centre, as well as at Kenton on Sea (Kenton Primary School), Port Alfred (Girl Guide Hall) and Alicedale.

While karate-do has its origins on the Japanese island of Okinawa, it has since spread throughout the world. It transcends culture, age, gender, body-type, athleticism, race, religion, politics and socio-economic class. Non-practitioners often associate karate-do with Hollywood-type action movies and gratuitous violence, while others may view it primarily as a sport. However, true Karate-do is a discipline for both mind and body and benefits children and adults of all ages and body-types. Consistent practice strengthens the entire body while simultaneously encouraging the development of self-discipline and good character. In addition to being an effective and practical form of self-defense, karate is also an excellent form of exercise. It improves self-confidence, coordination, concentration and focus, and promotes a positive attitude and a healthy way of life. In today’s society karate-do has a meaningful and empowering role to play in the lives of young girls and women.

TO RSVP your place in our free classes, please contact Gary Grapentin at garyg@geenet.co.za. As venue space is limited, the offer will be on a first come, first served basis. Local schools may also contact Grapentin for seminar enquiries for their girl pupils during the month of August.