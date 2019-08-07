A win for bodybuilding Botha

Francois Botha competed in the IBFF Welkom Classic bodybuilding competition in Welkom on Saturday 27 July. Athletes from across the country took part in the show that was held at the Tshogo Sun International Conference Centre. Botha competed in the under-21 and uner-23 division, as he is still 20 years old and managed to place first in both categories.

He also competed in a third division called the athletic under-1.77cm line-up, where he placed second. His next show will be the World Cup in Johannesburg on 7 September and his last show of the year will be the World Championship in Slovenia on 19 October.