The 4th edition of the annual Grahamstown Round Table 11 Golf Day takes place this week on Friday 9th August at the Belmont Golf Club, Makhanda.

The event falls on National Women’s Day and Grahamstown Round Table 11 (RT11) is leading with a “Pink” Golf Day theme. Proceeds raised on the day will be directed to community-based activities, public benefit organisations, and services pertinent to women from various sectors within the greater Makhanda district.

Not only does the 2019 RT11 Golf Day have a special theme, but the tradition of having a fun ‘format’ is continuing this year. There is a ‘shotgun start’, a Scramble Drive, and each Four-Ball, working in an Alliance, will be issued with a “Pink Lady” ball that rotates between players on each hole. With two-to-count, the score of the Pink Lady ball must count on each hole.

While this might sound like a mouthful to any non-golfers, the day is sure to be packed with fun,

fellowship and a few ‘mulligans’ along the way!

Over the past four years, the event has netted charitable proceeds of more than R300 000 which has been directed to projects, NPOs, NGOs, and charitable needs. Key to raising these funds has been the auction of luxury hampers, holiday packages, a unique golf tour, and many more items that have been charitably donated to RT11.

Some stand-out items up for grabs at the 2019 auction include:

Garden Route Golf Tour: A four ball tour to Goose Valley and St Francis Links including three nights’ accommodation, golf carts, bungee walk, game drive / horseback safari, and more!

Glen Boyd Game Reserve: A two night stay for two in a luxury tented-camp.

Blackheath Lodge, Three Anchor Bay: Two night stay for two people, B&B, in a Victorian guesthouse located on Signal Hill, Cape Town.

Lalibela Game Reserve luxury safari: One night stay for two, fully inclusive.

Imaginet sponsored ‘Internet-for-a-year’: 400GB per month with three-month rollover.

Lindale Game Reserve venison hamper: Prepared by Butcher’s Pride.

The Pepper Tree hamper: The ultimate ladies pampering package to help unwind and refresh.

Crawfords Beach Resort Wild Coast fishing weekend: Two night stay for four people in self-catering cabanas at Haga Haga.

Blanco Guest Farm family getaway: weekend stay (2 night) for two adults and two children (all meals included).

There are a number of other items up for auction including a kettle braai, more getaways, and outdoor adventures which will be announced of the night of the auction.

Registration on the day is between 10am–11am and the shotgun tee-off time is 11.30am.

The prize-giving and auction will start at approximately 5pm.

For any interested golfers looking to grab one of the last available fourball slots, please contact Jono

Bellingan, RT11 Vice-Chairman, on WhatsApp at: 082 260 0274 or by email at:

jbellingan@gmail.com