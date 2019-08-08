Banyana to defend their Cosafa crown

The South African women’s national team is on their way to defend their Cosafa crown. Banyana have won all their group matches and will face Zimbabwe in the semi final while Zambia will be facing Botswana in the other game.

Banyana are expected to go all the way to the final despite the tough test that will be provided by their opponents who are also playing good football and are looking very sharp in this tournament.

In the Cosafa under-20 tournament, which is running concurrently with the seniors tournament, our national U20 team, better known as Basetsana, have also booked their place in the semis against guest team Tanzania.

Basetsana have also played some exciting football in this competition that is also played at Wolfson stadium in Port Elizabeth. South African national women teams have been doing very well lately and have attracted the attention of football lovers who have just started to believe in their ability.

Zambia will play Zimbabwe in the second semi final. It seems like South Africans will celebrate the women’s month in great style as both our national teams are more likely to feature in both finals.