Closure of Nelson Mandela Museum Youth and Heritage Centre

Nelson Mandela Museum Youth and Heritage Centre, in Qunu, serves to conduct educational and leadership programmes aimed at preserving the legacy of Nelson Mandela. The Centre was officially opened in 2006.

Ever since the Centre’s establishment, the museum has been conducting maintenance processes to sustain the facility on a smaller scale. In 2017, the museum was approached by the department of Public Works and agreed to close for full maintenance.

The facility is a ‘must see’ attraction for Nelson Mandela history.

The closure of the Centre is due to condition based maintenance activities which include; building renovations, electrical work, civil work and upgrading of the sewer and water systems. The Centre will be closed for a period of 18 months. Operations will begin the first week of August with an appointed service provider.

The closure of the Centre will help to meet the high expectations of our clients as well as reposition the Youth and Heritage Centre as a top tourist destination. The closure of the Centre further gives an opportunity for respected tourists to continue visiting the Nelson Mandela Museum Bhunga Building site in Mthatha.