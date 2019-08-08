Did someone say ‘YDS’?

Serious talent – seriously entertaining

By TYRA EDITH WARREN

Be prepared to sit on the edge of your seats at Young Directors’ Season this year. We have four talented participants: Noluthando Mpho Sibisi devising and directing an adaptation of Koropa by Gha-Makhulu Diniso with excerpts from The Cry of Winnie Mandela by Njabulo Ndebele; Uvile Memory Samkelisiwe Ximba devising and directing The Suit by Can Themba; Siphosethu Balakisi directing Molora by Yael Farbe, and Takalani Ralephata will be devising and directing Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett in the fourth term.

The annual Young Directors’ Season is definitely something to look forward too. These directors are putting in a lot of time and effort into their work. The directors are relied on for their enthusiasm and their excitement, but they also instil within their actors a type of dedication, commitment and love. They work to foster an environment where they are able to work with each other and help each other grow. They go through hours of rehearsals, many of which are in the freezing cold, but that does not stop them and neither should it stop audiences from supporting the performances.

Young Directors’ Season was started not just to act as an exam platform, but also as a means to showcase the exciting ideas that the directors are evolving. The Rhodes audience and the Makhanda community are highly encouraged to come and be a part of the experience. This is a chance to see how the directors have blossomed, to see their talents and dreams come to life on stage as they tackle various themes of racial tensions, romantic relationships and the black female body. This exciting season only comes once a year and should not be missed!

These performances will be showcased on Friday 16 August 2019 and Saturday 17 August 2019. There will be three performances running each night, being KOROPA, MOLORA and THE SUIT. The fourth performance of WAITING FOR GODOT will be showcased in the fourth term. The tickets for these performances will cost R20 for students and R40 for the public. Tickets can be bought from the Theatre Café at the Drama Department, so make sure you’re ready and excited to support the talent we have.