GBS staff gear up for Dassie Dash

The GBS Mutual Bank is not only the naming sponsor of the Mountain Drive Half Marathon – their staff are also joining in the Dassie Dash 4 x 2,4km Challenge on 24 August. With almost 40 staff members gearing up to run in the relay event, they have even roped in family and friends, with some ‘Moms and Daughters’, ‘Dads and Lads’ and ‘Friends and Family’ teams. Heading up the Dassie Dash initiative is Nicolette Swart, GBS Head of Investments. “We’ve had special bibs made for our runners and we’re all very excited. We are hoping that other Grahamstown businesses will also take up the challenge to do the Dassie Dash”, she said.

The Dassie Dash Challenge will consist of four 2.4km laps run around the Graeme College campus. It will start half an hour later than the main half marathon event, and is designed for teams and younger runners. The course is safe and perfect for less experienced runners who are not up to running 21km. It will cost R200 for a team of four to enter, or R50 for an individual who wants to run all four laps.

Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset race organiser, Tim Dold said, “With online entries open on the ROAG website (www.roag.co.za), and entry forms available at Oasis Water and PG Glass, we’re getting a lot of interest in the event. The GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon is much more than the race – it will be a day out for [Makhanda] families and friends. We’re hoping to see lots of spectators joining in to cheer on the runners.” For enquiries, contact Tim on 082 800 9276. Dash, the Mountain Drive Dassie was heard to mutter, “Only three weeks left to train so best you get dashing!”.