Learners grow their minds

Fikizolo Lower Primary has a garden where they have planted different vegetables which assist in the school’s feeding scheme. The garden is maintained by learners. Class teacher, Diliza Hobongwanesaid said, “the aim is to teach the children how to plant and it is part of their learning because they are going to take the skills and use them at home create their own garden. It also helps in the curriculum, which can assist in maths as well as geography for different types of soil, and erosion.” She added that it also helped learners to develop skills for possible employment opportunities in their future. They have planted cauliflower, onions, cabbages, potatoes, beetroot, green pepper, carrots, sweet potato and gooseberries.