Mawas wins Alex tournament

Alexandria High School on Saturday celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a four-way rugby tournament. Mary Waters (Mawas) 1st XV rugby side were crowned the Champions over Alexandria, Booysens Park and Chatty.

Mawas demolished PE side Booysens Park 65-0 in their first match of the day, scoring 11 tries. Inspirational captain and former EP Craven Week Schools star Cole Kirkwood, was the standout player scoring a hat-trick of tries. Host Alex hammered Chatty from PE with 53-0, setting up a final with Mawas.

The Mawas backline led by Kirkwood were unstoppable. Alex’s defence led them down at times and Mawas took full advantage. Mawas were crowned well deserved winners with a clinical 24-3 win.

Cole Kirkwood was named Player of the Day for this excellent all-round performance.

Mawas Head Coach Richard Natie Sphere is very proud of his team’s performance. “It was always our game plan to play running rugby. We played for each other and that helped us in winning this tournament,” he said.

Booysens Park beat Chatty 7-0 and claimed third place.

Mawas U/16 beat Bath (UK) 21-5 at Kingswood on Saturday.