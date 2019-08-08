PJ end season on a high note

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The PJ Olivier High School ended their Old Reunion Weekend on a high note with some impressive wins on the school’s sports grounds. Their Inter-Sport day included primary and high school games against Oatlands and Linkside.

The highlight of the weekend was PJ Olivier’s 1st XV against Linkside on the main rugby field. Both teams played brilliant running rugby and entertained the crowd. The home side’s backline dominated from the outset, using their pace and skill out wide to score six of the team’s seven tries. The forwards again controlled matters in front and ensured quality ball possession.

For some matrics it was their last game for the school and they gave it their all. It went down as a complete team effort for a clear 39-17 win.

Linkside played much better in the second half – but that was also when PJ opened the floodgates. Their substitutes added spark and continued where the team left off in the first half. Credit to PJ’s outstanding defence on the day.

In the end, PJ were too strong for the visitors and deserve credit for how they outplayed the PE side.

Tries: Alvino Koopman, Nickwin Plaaitjies, Sherigan Lackay, Waldo Marcus, Naldo Scheepers, Solly Koesnel and Alanzo Gysman.

Other Scores:

PJ U/15 beat Linkside 27-0

PJ U/9 beat Oatlands 17-12

PJ U/11 lost to Oatlands 5-17

PJ U/13 lost 12-10 to Oatlands

Netball:

PJ U/9 beat Oatlands 6-3

PJ U/10 lost to Oatlands 1-2

PJ U/11 lost to Oatlands 0-9

PJ U/12 lost to Oatlands 2-3

PJ U/13 beat Oatlands 9-8

PJ U/14 beat Linkside 6-3

PJ U/15 beat Linkside 7-3

PJ U/16 lost to Linkside 7-8

PJ 1st beat Linkside 30-11

Hockey:

PJ 1st lost to Linkside 0-5