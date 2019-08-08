Transcendence through Flight – Masters exhibition

Aaron Samuel Mulenga is hosting his Masters exhibition in the Nun’s Chapel at Rhodes University at 5.30pm on Saturday 10 August.

Rhodes Fine Arts student Mulenga describes his work as follows: “It deals with the overlaps and slippages between Christian iconography and ‘traditional’ Zambian cultural/religious practices.”

Through the use of inculturation, Mulenga combines these seemingly disparate perspectives to create his work.

“Transcendence serves as the entrance point through which to interrogate flight through spiritual means in both Zambian culture and Christianity,” Mulenga says. “ This exhibition serves as a platform for questions to be asked and spiritual concepts to be interrogated.”

It is this “questioning” that is pivotal to Mulenga’s research, he says, regardless whether an answer is realised or not.