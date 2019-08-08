Willows Cricket Club brings out the best

Willows Cricket Club recently held their Annual Awards Ceremony Dinner at Goldrush Bingo in Grahamstown, which turned out to once again to be a huge success. The Club honoured and give recognition to its members, sponsors and administrators and who performed exceptionally well during the pass season and also those who contributed towards the club.

On behalf of the club, I hereby would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the following who play an instrumental role during the season and those who contributed towards our successful prestigious event:

A big thank you to our major sponsors Dr Davies Optometrists and Auto Clinic for their financial contribution towards our Awards Evening. Then also to the follow donors/sponsors who contributed: Gold Rush, EC’s Fit & Go, Kingswood College Junior School, Sean Long Farming, Tony’s Shuttle Services, KS Auto, Tip Top Butchery, BUCO, Legends Cash Store, Leon Coetzee, Caleb & Keanen Jattiem, Percival Brooks, Jannie Coltman, Mohammed Sonday and Chusta Daniels.

A special thanks to our guest speaker Meyrick Pringle, who sacrificed his time out to be present at the evening, to our former players, partners of players, parents and my hard working Executive for ensuring the success of the event.

Also congrats to the award winners and the recipients, well done.

We are extremely grateful for everyone who has contributed in any form and we pray that our relationships and partnerships will grow from strength to strength. Next year will be even bigger than this year, watch the space.

God bless you all.

Chesley Daniels

Willows Public Relations Officer