Women’s Month soccer

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The whole country will be celebrating Women’s month soon and Makhanda (Grahamstown) will not be left out. On the weekend of the 9-11 August, footballers in Makhanda will be joining the country in celebrating the great work of our women.

There will be a football feast as under 15s, seniors and women will be competing for honours. There is only eight spots available for the under 15’s competition and only 16 spots for the senior teams. All the three finals will be played on 11 August.

Registration for this competition will be on a first come first served basis. For more information on this event contact Roger, the event organiser, at 073 780 5632.

Closing date for registration is 5 August. There will also be women boxing and karate exhibitions on show on this weekend.