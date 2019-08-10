Winter Knights collection bins are overflowing

With less than two weeks to go until the end of the 2019 Round Table Winter Knights collection, the support for the campaign so far has been excellent – and there is still time to do more.

Project Convenor, Greg Wilmot, reported the expansion of the campaign to nine Collection Points with SAIAB (located on Somerset Street) and the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology at Rhodes University being the two new additions.

The various Collection Points dotted around the town were reporting that their bins are overflowing, said Wilmot, who is excited at the prospect of a bumper collection. The Collection Points at SAIAB, Rhodes University, and Sirenskyscraper Dance Studio have all called for assistance to empty their bins and are reporting that more donations from colleagues and the public continue to flow in.

Grahamstown Round Table 11 launched their Winter Knights collection campaign on Thursday 18 July 2019 and it will run for the duration of Mandela Month until 18 August.

The Collection Points are located at the following venues:

Frontier Brokers – Somerset Street

IT Solutions – African Street

Beer Properties – New Street

Graeme College – Templeton Drive

Rat & Parrot Restaurant – New Street

Sirenskyscraper Dance Studio – Rautenbach Road

Just Property – Pepper Grove Mall

SAIAB – Somerset Street

Room 206, Department of Biochemistry & Microbiology – Rhodes University

Should you have any questions and need further information, please do not hesitate to contact the Rt11 Chairman and Project Convenor at: greg@wilmotpsychology.co.za or 072 264 1452.

Please look at the Grahamstown Round Table 11 Facebook Page for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/Grahamstown-Round-Table-No11-570751109768472/6228