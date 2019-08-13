Helen Nontando (Noni) Jabavu

was a pioneering South African writer who worked and lived all over the world. Her book Drawn in Colour (1960) was the first book published by a black South African woman, followed by The Ochre People(1963). Jabavu’s journalistic career and autobiographical writings were informed by her complex identity. Descended from exceptional characters on both sides of her family (the famous Makiwanes and Jabavus), Noni continues to inspire generations of writers and women through her forthright and unapologetic style of memoir writing. Amazwi’s exhibition explores her life and work on the occasion of the centenary of her birth, which fittingly falls in women’s month.