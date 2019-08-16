Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»»GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon route alert
The team who will be assisting on race day at the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon gather for a photo ahead of their Helpers' Run on Sunday 4 August. Photo: Supplied

GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon route alert

0
By on News, SPORT

Route of the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon.

Organisers have announced a slight change to the finish of this year’s GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon. This year, after descending at 19km from Cradock Heights, the route takes runners along Templeton Drive, past Graeme College, left into Withypool Road, into Graeme College and through the school grounds to the finish.

In other words, from the start, runners exit via the Somerset Field (south-east) gate of the school and to reach the finish, enter via the Marais Field (south-west) gate.

Detail of the Graeme College start/finish.

“The reason for the change in the last kilometre of the route was that athletes complained about them running past the start/finish and then zig-zagging back to the finish,” said Albany Saints and Sinners Multisport’s Jaco van Dyk, a partner in the event.  .

“The new route is precisely 21.1km,” Van Dyk said. “Last year’s route was 20-odd kilometres.”

Profile of the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon.

The GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon starts and finishes at Graeme College (Somerset Field- use lower entrance at corner of Miles and Selbourne Streets), Makhanda (Grahamstown) on Saturday, 24 August 2019. The race starts at 8am for runners AND walkers.

Pre-entries close at 9am on Wednesday, 21 August at Brian Bands Sports (PE) and Oasis Water (Pepper Grove Mall, Makhanda (Grahamstown).

Online entries close at midnight on Tuesday 20 August.

Registration is on Friday 23 August 6pm-8pm at the Graemian Centre followed by a pasta evening hosted by Albany Saints and Sinners Multisport at their clubhouse. See the Facebook page for RSVP details. Late entries will be accepted on race day at Graeme College from 6.30am to 7.45am.

Facebook Comments

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.