Monument Movies Club – Friday 16 August

MEASURE FOR MEASURE – 2pm

Royal Shakespeare Company

Artistic Director: Gregory Doran

When a young novice nun is compromised by a corrupt official, who offers to save her brother from execution in return for sex, she has no idea where to turn for help. When she threatens to expose him, he tells her that no one would believe her. Shakespeare wrote this play in the early 1600s, yet it remains astonishingly resonant today.

‘Excellent…a rolling mass of desire, repression and duplicity’ – FINANCIAL TIMES

‘Fresh, insightful…the RSC on flying form’ – MAIL ON SUNDAY

THE LEGOMOVIE 2 – The Second Part – 6pm

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – 8.15pm

Based on the novel by James Baldwin

In early 1970s Harlem, daughter and wife-to-be Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected her and her artist fiancé Alonzo Hunt, who goes by the nickname Fonny. Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dream of a future together, but their plans are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit.

