Sunnyside pensioner recovering after attack

Retired police colonel Terry Hurn is recovering in hospital after being attacked around 8pm outside his Sunnyside, Makhanda (Grahamstown) house and police have asked for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

In a social media post late last night, his daughter Terri-Lynn Penney said he had been stabbed several times in his head, side and arms and robbed of his possessions.

Neighbours had rushed him to hospital and although he’d lost a lot of blood, he was stabilised.

“I’m absolutely saddened at what happened to my father… so unnecessary… I thank the Lord for his protection during this horrible attack,” she posted on social media.

This morning, she posted: “Thank you for everyone’s well wishes and concern. My father is doing better and still in hospital. Shaken up but thankful to be alive.”

Police confirmed the incident and spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said last night that a case of aggravated robbery was under investigation. At that time, no arrests had been made.

“It is believed that the victim was attacked outside his home by two unknown males,” Govender said.

“Any person with information on the incident or possible suspects should please contact the local SAPS or the crime stop number on 0860 010 111.”