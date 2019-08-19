Women take centre stage at JD Dlepu

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Sport lovers were treated to a feast of activities last weekend in celebration of National Women’s Day.

Makhanda sportswomen showcased their talent in a multisport demonstration on Sunday 11 August at JD Dlepu stadium in Joza.

The programme kicked off with junior girls’ football with the official launch of the African Connection junior team. The girls played small sides on a mini pitch that allowed them to show off some great football skills and got the crowd going.

Next up were the karatekas from Joza Karate Club with impressive demonstrations of kata, kumite and bunkai. But is was a display of self defence that drew loud cheers from the crowd, as one of the brown belt karatekas singlehandedly fought off multiple attacks from every side.

The boxers were next up, exchanging leather in electrifying bouts that entertained the sport lovers. The bouts proved to be more than just exhibitions, as all the boxers proved to be competitive – to the delight of the Dlepu crowd.

In the main event of the day, women’s footbaĺl took centre stage with some exciting clashes.

Alexandria-based All stars FC took bronze while Makhanda based outfit African Connection, fielding a young team for the event, took silver.

The University of Fort Hare went home with gold medals after being crowned the champions. This was sweet revenge for UFH who have lost to Connection for the past four to five years. The most recent defeat was two months ago when they succumbed to the local side by three goals to one.

This was a great family day, well supported by Makhanda people and one could hope for a bigger and better 2020 edition that would include other sport codes that missed out on this past weekend’s event.

Zimkita Donyeli, who took part, said, “It was so amazing to see different sport codes sharing the same stage. It was also good to see women in sport so united for the common cause of honouring the great women of this country who have done so much for the emancipation of all women. Such events need to be held more often and I cannot wait for next year’s edition.”