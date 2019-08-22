Alice SAPS warns public about hoax police employment

Alice SAPS has been inundated with calls and visit by members of the public who claim to have been called by a certain Captain Manzana who alerted them about recruitment and employment opportunities under way at this police station. This is according to provincial spokesperson Captain Sibongile Soci.

The male voice responding to the number the caller use has a strong isiZulu accent, according to Soci.

“His number is 079 142 0024 but he might change it after this public alert,” Soci said.

“Alice SAPS would like to warn the public about this scam, as he already promised those without a driver’s license ‘assistance for a small fee’. He also promised to deliver employment for R2 500 each person.

“Anyone who received such a call must know that it is a scam. SAPS does not use such methods to recruit new members to the organisation,” Soci emphasised.

Anyone who received such a call should ignore it or report it to the nearest police station.