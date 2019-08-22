Bathurst Tennis League

The Bathurst & District Lawn Tennis Association (BDLTA) recently celebrated the end of the league tennis season with two very successful Championships days that were held at the Grahamstown Tennis Club courts as well as the Graeme College and Kingswood courts. The grand finale was the well-attended prize-giving event on the evening of Saturday 10 August at the Grahamstown Tennis Club that sported a gin bar, live music and an array of trophies.

A number of entries were received for the Men’s and Women’s Doubles Events, as well as the Mixed Doubles Events, with a few brave souls also taking on the Men’s and Women’s Singles events. The BDLTA league consists of an A,B and C league, and the championship games were played in these respective leagues.

The winners and runners-up of the different sections were as follows:

