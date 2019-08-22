Mawas Rugby Day (M-Day)

Mary Waters High School (Mawas) will host their Annual Rugby Day (M-Day) at the Oval on Saturday, which will see First, U16s and U15s rugby teams in action.

Thousands of rugby enthusiasts will be looking forward to, and expected to turn up for, this prestigious event. This M-Day is an event to look forward to, as it definitely brings the community together. The proceedings will start at 9am and will run until 6pm. Schools that have confirmed their participation are: Mawas, Alexandria High, Ithembelihle (PE) and Ntaba Maria. There are still schools that need to confirm at a later stage, however the teams involved guarantee that there will definitely be running, exciting and entertaining rugby on display.

Every participating school will be honoured with a small trophy and certificate of appreciation, so that they can feel part of the M-Day.

The Mawas side will be captained by their star player and former EP Craven Week School’s Star Cole Kirkwood, and boosted by several exciting and talented players.

Errol Goliath, Mawas’ SGB is very excited about this day “It is a day that will again bring the community closer together,” said Goliath. “We strive to make this event bigger and bigger every year and will definitely include more teams and more sporting codes from next year. We want to uplift the community and this day is the ideal event, especially for the former learners of the school. There is plenty to look forward to, especially the traditional haka and the running rugby which attract everyone. In the past, we had “Old Boys” rugby matches and will definitely install that again from next year,” said Goliath.

Mawas Head Coach, Richard Natie Sphere, is also very excited about this M-Day. He is confident that all his side’s from U15 through to the Firsts will end the day unbeaten. “We have prepared well and I believe in my boys. There are many talented rugby players and they are eager to end the season on a high,” said Sphere.

There will be tuck shop and other food stalls available on the ground. Gate fees will be: R10 Cars, R5 Adults and R2 Scholars.