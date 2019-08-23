Boxers bring back five golds

Makhanda boxers returned with five gold medals and Nombulelo Secondary pupil Ntombikayise “Mamjiji” Cunge’s fight against Bongiwe ” Million Dollar” Colani was declared Best Elite Bout of the tournament in the Eastern Cape Boxing Organisation Breast Cancer Awareness Boxing Tournament in Port Elizabeth last weekend. Cunge trains with Mfuzo Boxing Camp.

Gold Medalists were Luyolo “Caster” Nketsheni of Ntsika High School, Azola “DK” Moses of Nombulelo High School, Asanele “10177” Macwili and Silindokuhle “Black Angel” Macwili, both of Archie Mbolekwa School. The girls and women only tournament was held 9-11 August in Gqeberha Location Hall, Walmer.

(From left) Phumeza Xawke Momo, AIBA Star One coach & ECABO vice president, Colani, Andile Gege, President of Nelson Mandela Open Boxing district structure, Cunge and Andile Swaartbooi from Forest Hill Army Base.