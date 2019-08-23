Mzoxolo Rafane showing off his Freestate stars shirt

The 2017 New year’s cup player of the tournament Mzoxolo “Etto” Rafane has finally managed to catch the eye of the proffesional scouts, having been noticed by the Free State Stars. Rafane has signed a two year deal with the recently relegated Bloemfontein-based team.

Rafane has all the attributes and qualities of a great striker and, with his goal poaching skills, he can definitely walk straight into any NFD team’s starting line up.

He is expected to help the Free State outfit in their Glad Africa league campaign where they will try and push for automatic promotion spot and immediately return to the top flight.

The Addo-based goal scorer is well-known here in Makhanda through his exploits in the NYC. If he continues with his hard work, and on and off the field discipline, he will definitely go very far.