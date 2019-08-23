Nelson Mandela Museum Youth and Heritage Centre to kick start renovations

The Nelson Mandela Museum Youth and Heritage Centre, a centre built in Qunu to serve as a Catalyst for youth and community development will undergo renovations. The Youth and Heritage Centre was officially opened in 2006 by the then first democratically elected president of South Africa Nelson Mandela; and has been officially handed over to the department of Public Works from 12 August.

The multidimensional youth and heritage centre of the museum will undergo a condition based maintenance including building, electrical, civil works and upgrading of sewer system. The renovations of the site will be at an amount of R36 515 415.63. The closure of the site will further create job opportunities for the local community of Qunu and surrounding areas.

The centre is one of the “must see” attractions in the entire narrative of Nelson Mandela. It has a sliding stone where Rholihlahla used to play with his peers, ruins of a rondavel where he was named Nelson on his first day of school. There is also a family grave site not far from the centre, a church where he was baptised and a residential place where he lies and buried.

“We fully understand the inconvenience that will be incurred during this time especially by our reliable tour operators who have been with us for the past nineteen years. On the positive side, this renovation will help elevate the centre and open more infrastructure development programs, and reposition Nelson Mandela Museum as a centre that narrates the humble beginnings of Nelson Mandela”, said Senior Manager for Public Engagement and Marketing Nontlahla Tandwa.