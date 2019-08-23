Rhodes pensioners in 20-year limbo

By SIMTHANDILE NTOBELA AND MOSIBUDI RATLEBJANE

For the past twenty years a collection of pensioned Rhodes University workers have been waiting to hear what happened to the rest of their pension funds that they claim the University still owes them.

The forty plus pensioners, met at Noluthando Hall to lament their battle to get a resolution on the supposed outstanding 40% of their pension funds on Tuesday, 13 August. “This university has no truth. It’s as if they are not an institution of higher learning,” said Danile Matthews addressing the group with his thoughts.

Matthews is part of the group who refer to themselves as the Rhodes Pensioners. The collection of 400 seniors is made-up of mostly groundsmen, cleaners, technician or general workers, who worked at the university between 5 to 35 years, throughout the apartheid era into democracy.

According to the committee members of the Rhodes Pensioners in 1994, a decision was made to transfer employees’ pensions from the Associated Institutions Pensions Fund (AIPF) into the Rhodes University’s provident fund. However, the transfer didn’t seem to go according to plan.

In a letter dated 30 November 1999, Rhodes University sent an announcement to pensioners regarding the transfer of their pension monies from AIPF’s provident fund. In the letter, the university claimed that there could have been a miscalculation by the actuary in charge of the transfer and that the university made a decision to take this to court, because the university pension fund only received 60% of the calculated funding percentage.

The letter also states, “the amount that was transferred from the AIPF, to the Rhodes University Pension Fund to the benefit of each member was lower than that to which each person was entitled” implying that the former employees could have been short changed as they might have been entitled to a higher pension pay-out.

However, following a victory in the Transvaal High Court, in 2004 the Supreme Court of Appeal found that there was an undue delay in the application for the review or recalculation of funds, and that the actuary did not misinterpret the transfer regulations.

In essence, the court’s decision was that the calculations were correct, moreover that the university had left it too late to bring the case to court.

The pensioners claim that the outcome of the court proceedings were not communicated to them and they had been waiting for clarity on the assumed 40% due to them. “I even have proof that they owe us 40% percent, but today they come up with something else, and they make decisions without consulting us,” said Matthews.

“Rhodes realised that they hadn’t paid us, they tricked us,” said one of the other pensioners.

The Rhodes pensioners’ outcry led them to approach the Legal Resource Centre.

The years of waiting has fuelled pensioners’ suspicions, that Rhodes’ silence on the matter may be an admittance of guilt. “Rhodes is unscrupulous, if we don’t stand up for ourselves now, they will oppress even our descendants,” said another pensioner.

Grocott’s Mail spoke to the pensioners’ legal representative, who made enquiries with Rhodes about the matter last year. The Rhodes pensioners’ lawyer, in a series of emails, was told that even if Rhodes was successful in getting the miscalculated monies, there would be no benefit or enhancement of monies as a result.

Questions circulating among the pensioners are why they were not informed about the outcome of the case, and if indeed there had been a top-up of 40% on their pensions as the university had previously claimed. They are asking where the statements are to prove that they had already received all that was due to them.

Rhodes University responded stating that the case dated back decades and involved very sensitive issues relating to people’s livelihoods. The university said the matter required due care in its handling and therefore the institution required time to review the processes. They would issue a proper response in due course.