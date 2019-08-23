Tony Cox live in concert

A special concert is planned for the end of August when phenomenal guitarist, Tony Cox, comes to Makhanda. Accompanied for some of the concert by his young daughter, Thuli, Tony intends wowing his audience with his unique style and exquisite talent. Don’t miss this special concert in the magical ambiance of the Fountain Foyer.

There have been a tiny handful of seminal guitar players to come along in the last fifty years that have forged a unique, musical identity for themselves and consequently have been a powerful influence on others. Zimbabwean born Tony Cox is one such guitarist.

Absorbing the music of his surroundings and his upbringing and using the discipline of classical technique, Cox forged a new way to approach the acoustic guitar through the prism of the land of his birth and became so successful at it that he won three SAMA awards for his recorded works.

Cox’s work on the guitar has taken him around the world from the UK to Canada, from Germany to Italy and to a plethora of other countries, performing up alongside other acoustic guitar greats. In this special once-off concert, Tony is joined by his daughter, 14-year-old Thuli Cox, who already displays a command of her musical medium that gives her listeners goose bumps. She has appeared on stage with and without her father from the age of eleven and although currently doing her Grade 5 piano and proficient on bass guitar, she prefers to appear on stage with an acoustic guitar as a backing to her rich, soulful voice.

Do not miss this opportunity to see and hear a true South African icon and his young daughter in

concert together.

Saturday 31 August at 7pm In the Fountain Foyer – Monument. Bookings: www.tickethut.co.za /

046 603 1103 / at the door from 6pm. Tickets: Full price: R120 and Concessions: R80. To make

advance or group bookings or for any queries, please contact Akhona or Kate on 046 603 1103