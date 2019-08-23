Welcome to our mountain!

Organisers of the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon are determined to make it greener each edition and this year, they’re getting a boost in that direction from Crossfit.

Runners on the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon are in for a treat with six fabulous water tables along the way with music, entertainment and lots of inspiration. Water table hosts are GBS Mutual Bank, Wimpy, Pick n Pay, Crossfit, Victoria Girls High School and the Kingswood Junior Parents Association.

Runners will be able to collect water sachets or grab a coke there, but must dispose of their cups and sachets in bins within a litter zone of 50m after the water table. With a strong push to make the race as ‘green’ as possible, organisers are appealing to runners not to litter Mountain Drive. First prize is to run with your own hydration pack or collapsible cup.

“It’s all a process of educating people to be more aware,” said race organiser Tim Dold. “We hope to leave Mountain Drive pristine after the race and we need runners to help us to do this, so we’re asking them to use the litter zones and not create plastic litter that will pollute the environment.”

However, Crossfit owner Trevor Davies has pledged that the gym will collect all the GBS 21K runners’ plastic litter for an ecobrick project they’re managing. So not only does Crossfit have your back with a fantastic vibey water table in the Industrial Area – they’ll also be your conscience for you!

A special treat for runners will be the lone piper stationed at the summit of Mountain Drive. Local piper, Kevin Campbell will pipe the runners over the hill. Last year, Kevin’s brother Jonathon greeted runners on the mountain in full regalia with his bagpipe tunes. It was big hit, and so the pipes will sound across the hills again this year!