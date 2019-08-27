Brumbies outclass Suburban in bonus point win

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The Brumbies achieved an impressive 41-15 win over Suburban at the Oval last Saturday in the second round of the EPRU Bottom 12 Competition. The previous week they demolished Despatch 60-14.

The Brumbies started like a house on fire when winger Ayprian Biembam Morris rounded off a good midfield break by centre Athi Mfazwe in the right hand corner. A penalty followed by a try, both from full back Duane Brown, stretched the lead to 13-0. Brumbies continued to attack and use the powerful Athi Mfazwe in the midfield to burst through the opposition’s defence, setting up numerous tries and crossing the advantage line with ease. Joe Mqubuli (wing) and Ethan September (8th man) added further tries, both converted by the accurate boot of fly half Vincent Mains, for a healthy 27-0 at the break.

The second half saw a spirited Suburban side putting pressure on the home team scoring two quick tries to reduce the gap to 27-10. The evergreen General Mains crossed the line with a classy line break to score under the poles and converted to make it 34-10. Despite the continued onslaught from Brumbies, Suburban pulled another five pointer 34-15. With the time up on the clock, Mfazwe capped a perfect day with a trademark try when he eased his way through the helpless defence of Burbies to score, as Mains converted to hand Brumbies a clinical 41-15 bonus point win.

This victory kept Brumbies on top of the log in their quest for honours this season.

The First Reserves fought bravely against their Suburban counterparts, only to lose 10-19 to a strong outfit.

This week will see a top of the table clash when Brumbies travel to PE to face African Bombers in a clash that could determine the outcome of this league.