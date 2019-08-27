Lily White new log leader in Sedru League

The EPRU Sedru Regional League now has a new log leader with two rounds of matches remaining in the competition. Lily White (Blues) are now top of the log after their 29-12 bonus point win over long standing front runners/log leaders Old Collegians (OC) at the Oval on Saturday. They also toppled OC who was the log leaders for the majority of the competition. Blues also managed to end OC’s unbeaten winning streak/record.

Lily White is now on 36 points, 6 points clear of OC, on 30 league points. This Derby was crucial going into the last stretch of the competition, The bonus point win putting Lily White in a very strong position to clinch the league and to go through to the play-offs against Sundays River Valley’s winners.

With only two rounds of matches left, it will be a very interesting race.

Lily WHites team manager George Lamani was delighted. “The team took the message from the management very seriously which was that on the Club’s 125th Anniversary to honour their founding members they should think big, dream big and the results will be big.”

Lily White’s tries: Athenkosi Dyokomba (2), Mcedisi Yona, Simamkele Madinda en Sivuyisiwe Ngqiyaza.

Eastern vs Kowie United

Eastern beat Kowie 17-13 in a closely encounter on Saturday. The bigger forwards of Eastern laid the foundation upfront and gave quality ball for their backs. Kowie made a few errors on attack and lost momentum in the second half. Their speedy backs look dangerous on attack.

Klipfontein United vs Ndlambe Tigers

Klipfontein scored seven tries in their bonus point 48-14 win over the Nemato side. Klipfontein dominated from the outset and took full control of the game.

This Weekend’s Fixtures:

Winter Rose vs OC (Mickey Yili)

Wanderers vs Kowie United (Mickey Yili)

Lily White teen Ndlambe Tigers (Mickey Yili)

Klipfontein United vs Eastern (Klipfontein)