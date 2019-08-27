Loutz dominates Willows Awards

All Rounder Marquin Tom Loutz dominated the awards at the Annual Willows Cricket Club’s Awards Ceremony Dinner on Friday evening. The prestigious event took place at Goldrush Bingo and was once again a huge success, attended by club members, former players, special guests, sponsors, parents and partners.

Loutz received the Player of the Season Award and was named the Club’s Best Player.

Loutz also walked away with the Player’s Player of the Season, Best Batsman, Best All Rounder, Most Dedicated Player, Most Boundaries, EP Rural Rep, Pineapple Tournament XI Awards. Loutz was honoured for his remarkable and outstanding performances the past season and deservedly so. He was in sublime form for both Willows and the EP Rural side and was also honoured at the EP Cricket and GCB Awards recently.

Medium Fast Bowler Cole Wessels was named the Best Bowler, while the young talented Romario Fritz received the Most Promising Player Award.

Sponsors were also recognised for their support for the club and towards the function.

Former SA Cricket Player Meyrick Pringle who played in the Cricket World Cup in 1992, was the guest speaker for the evening. Pringle congratulate the club on the glamorous event and also those who received awards.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to be here and to be invited, and I’m very impressed with the youth of the club. I’m very excited about the history of the club and what you have achieved over the years. Its important that players should take their opportunities afforded to them with both hands and make the most of it. It will obviously take a lot of hard work, dedication, sacrifices and to be discipline at the end of the day, but believe me, it will be worth it. Well done Willows.”

Pringle also handed over a replica of his EP Cricket jersey to Loutz.

Full list of awards:

Player of the Season: Marquin Loutz

Player’s Player of the Season: Marquin Loutz

Moomish of the Season: Tando Ngcete

SA Reps: Winston Johnson & Eldrich George

EP Rural Reps: Loutz, Mohammed Sonday, Luvane Daniels, Abner Accom, Ruwayne Brooks, Seviano Jasson, Eldrich George, Winston Johnson, Chesley Daniels, Melville Daniels, Xanephan May, Tando Ngcete, Cole Wessels

EP Schools Reps: Jean-Luc Basson, Dwayne Pharo, Declan Muller

Pineapple Tournament XI: Marquin Loutz

Most Promising: Romario Fritz

Most Improved: Liam Agnew

Most Dedicated: Marquin Loutz

Best All Rounder: Marquin Loutz

Best Batsman: Marquin Loutz (463 runs, 42.09)

Best Batting Performance: Mohammed Sonday (204 vs Salem)

Best Batting Average: Luvane Daniels (52.0)

Most Boundaries: Loutz (61 – 37fours & 24sixes)

Best Bowler: Cole Wessels (25 wickets)

Best Bowling Performance: Winston Johnson (6/8 vs PA)

Most Economical Bowler: Winston Johnson (2.5)

Most Maidens: Cole Wessels (13)

Best Fielder: Abner Accom

Most Catches: Seviano Jasson (19)

Certificates of Appreciation: Dr Davies Optometrist, Auto Clinic, Gold Rush, EC’s Fit & GO, Kingswood College, Sean Long Farming, Tony’s Shuttle Services, Tip Top Butchery, Legends Cash Store, KS Auto, Buco, Keanen & Caleb Jattiem, Jannie Coltman, Leon Coetzee, Xanephan May, Percival Brooks, Chesley Chusta Daniels, Mohammed Sonday, Meyrick Pringle